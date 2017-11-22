Body found in Lady’s Island drainage ditch

An unidentified adult male was found dead in a drainage ditch on Lady’s Island around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The man was found off F&B Road, a small street off Meridian Road near Tucker Avenue and Yacht Club Drive. His death has been deemed suspicious and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating, according to the release. The man’s identity and the cause and manner of his death have not yet been determined.
Investigators were still on scene around 5:30 p.m. processing evidence and interviewing witnesses, according to the release. Residents in the area should expect increased law enforcement presence over the next several hours.
The Beaufort County Coroner's Office will schedule a forensic autopsy to be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to help determine how the man died, according to the release.
Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said no further information was available at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information regarding the deceased man's identity or circumstances surrounding his death should call Beaufort County Emergency Dispatch at 911.
