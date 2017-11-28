A 16-year-old is accused in St. Helena man’s death after body found on Lady’s Island

A 16-year-old arrested on Lady’s Island Tuesday has been charged in connection with the death of Robert Blanding, who was found dead on Lady’s Island on Nov. 22, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Raheem Bennett faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Information on his arrest and charges are not yet listed online for the Beaufort County Detention Center or in online Beaufort County court documents.
Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Bennett outside of a convenience store late Tuesday afternoon, according to the release. Bennett was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center, and his bond has not been set.
Robert Blanding’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a drainage ditch off F&B Road around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 22. The 25-year-old man was last seen with his 19-year-old nephew Chaz Blanding, leaving the nephew’s home the night of Nov. 21. Chaz Blanding has since been reported missing and endangered by his family.
The investigation into Robert Blanding’s death and Chaz Blanding’s disappearance is ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about the death of Robert Blanding or the whereabouts of Chaz Blanding can call Sgt. Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC for possible reward.
