‘Bachelorette’ spoiler alert: Everything we know about the Hilton Head/ Bluffton episode next week

Yes, “The Bachelorette” episode is coming to a TV near you 9 p.m. Monday when we will see Hilton Head and Bluffton shining bright on ABC.
This is especially exciting for anyone following our coverage that week, when my coworkers and I were chasing leads on secret locations, sightings, and rumors like Mad Men, doing our best to put the mysterious “Bachelorette” filming puzzle together.
Some locations were announced during filming that week by the show, like the Russell Dickerson concert in downtown Bluffton and the spelling bee at Shelter Cove. But we were pretty much in the dark for the rest of it.
Here’s a handy list spilling everything we know about Monday’s episode (with new info listed first).
- ABC tweeted this preview of the spelling bee at Shelter Cove. And man, does Hilton Head look good. Am I right?
A Bachelor Nation Spelling Bee? This could spell D-I-S-A-S-T-E-R for some of these guys. #TheBachelorette
The boys don’t look too thrilled for a spelling bee, but man, doesn’t Shelter Cove look good?!
- Speaking of the spelling bee, here’s everything we know about that date.
Spoiler alert: The winning word was “Polyamorous” and word is that Josiah was a spelling king .Now you’ll watch, right?
- There will be a one-on-one date in Colleton River Plantation.
We know virtually nothing about this date, so that’s kind of exciting. Hoping for a sunset shot there.
- Speaking of sunsets, we now know that that semi-mystery date in the Goodyear Blimp, took place at sunset.
.@TheRachLindsay and Dean are about to ride off into the sunset together!#TheBachelorette
Dean and Rachel rode off into the sunset before their date in Old Town Bluffton, which we’ll get to later.
- Rachel goes on a group date at the South Carolina Yacht Club and cruises around Windmill Harbour.
We think this is the “booze cruise” Chris Harrison mentioned during the spelling bee in Shelter Cove.
- Rachel goes for a one-on-one carriage ride with Jack Stone.
There will be a date in downtown Bluffton featuring a carriage ride, oyster roast, and a Carolina shag contest, we think.
- The Rose Ceremony took place at the Sonesta Resort — where crews stayed.
When Mike Fleiss tweeted this photo back in March, we all realized similar so many resorts on Hilton Head look, and honestly had a hard time figuring this out photo was taken in Hilton Head.
- Chris Harrison is super excited about the show, and apparently really loves Bluffton.
- Rachel and Dean go on an adorable date in the backyard of a beautiful Bluffton home.
My coworker and I literally stumbled on this location while we were lurking around Bluffton the night of the Russell Dickerson concert and had our own very special fairytale moment when we saw the Rachel and Dean up close and personal, for a solid two seconds.
Speaking of Dean, he gets a rose (we’ve heard).
And is anyone surprised? They’re pretty much adorable.
