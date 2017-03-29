Did network TV bring the Goodyear Blimp to the Lowcountry?

Tuesday afternoon, hours before a crowd of hundreds packed Old Town Bluffton to be extras in the filming of ‘The Bachelorette,’ many folks spotted the famous Goodyear blimp floating in the Lowcountry skies.
But why was it there? According to the company’s website, there was no planned appearance in Beaufort County. When we spoke with company officials, they would only say the visit was to support “Goodyear in the area.”
But those with a better view of the blimp have a theory behind the visit.
Tuesday night’s date for ‘The Bachelorette,’ played out somewhat publicly, was between Rachel and contestant Dean. Some who got a good look at the blimp say electronic lettering indicated Rachel and Dean were onboard and implied it was part of their date.
So will we get a bird’s eye view of the Lowcountry when the episode airs? Tune in for episode 4 of the new season that starts May 22.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
