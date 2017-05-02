Remember how ‘The Bachelorette’ filmed here and it was all ‘Shhhh’? Well, the secrets are out

ABC released more details this week about the 13th season of the “The Bachelorette,” which will debut May 22.

That’s not just “the 13th season,” by the way.

Another way to say it would be “our” season, the one we’ll all be watching until at least June 12 when the fourth episode airs, which, as you know, “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay and her band of glossy men filmed right here in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island this past March.

Here is a quick overview of the things we knew before today: Rachel is the first African-American “Bachelorette” in the dating-game show’s entire 14-year history; she is a lawyer; our episode will feature a concert with country musician Russell Dickerson in Old Town Bluffton, a one-on-one date at this beautiful Old Town house; a dirty spelling bee on Hilton Head Island; a carriage ride through Old Town Bluffton; and an oyster roast where a shag contest took place and a big trophy materialized.

Of Monday, Newsday gave us even more information.

For instance, guest stars: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Ellen DeGeneres and Kareen Abdul-Jabbar will all make appearances.

The number of Bachelors: 31 (!)

Silly games: a husband-material obstacle course, “Never Have I Ever” and some Chippendales-style stripping (I mean, really, who didn’t see that coming, though?).

Other filming locations: Olso, Geneva and Copenhagen

And, oh ...

Just as we’d feared, there’s no mention of Bluffton. Newsday reports that “The Bachelorette” filmed “on Hilton Head Island,” which is true obviously but ... I don’t even need to say it. You know where I’m going with this.

Fine. I’ll say it. WHAT ARE WE? CHOPPED LIVER?

OK. I’ve calmed down now.

If you’re planning a watch party for our episode of “The Bachelorette” this June, email me at lfarrell@islandpacket.com. Or comment on this story. I’d love to know what games you might play, what food and drinks you plan to serve and whether there’s any cool back-story to the party beyond just “This is our town(s).”