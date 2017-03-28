‘The Bachelorette’ is here ... but does anyone know where ‘here’ is exactly?

We have our first photographic evidence that “The Bachelorette” is in town — proof that isn’t a photo of a half-constructed stage in Old Town Bluffton with producers and crew who are, no doubt, sweating the Hollywood right off them this afternoon and wondering which person without Google chose this location.
Oh, new idea for a reality dating show based in South Carolina, by the way: A single woman seeks love but doesn’t want to leave her climate-controlled apartment no matter how “beautiful” it is outside nor does she want to stay up till past 11 to dance awkwardly while Russell Dickerson plays.
We’ll call it “Indoors on the Couch with Russell Dickerson on the TV.”
Anyway, Mike Fleiss, creator of “The Bachelor” franchise, tweeted a picture of Rachel Lindsay, THE bachelorette, riding a bicycle in an area that is clearly here ... except I’m not clear on where here is.
Comment below if this looks familiar to you. We can see either the Cross-Island Parkway or the Bluffton fly-over in the middle right portion of the photo, but none of us has memorized the air conditioning units of area buildings.
Rachel looks very happy to be partaking in Hilton Head Island’s No. 1 tourist activity. (That’s a giant bike, though, right?)
Fleiss has been tweeting out photos here and there from this season. I hear he’s the guy to follow. Click here to do that.
