Here's when the new stores at Sea Turtle Marketplace on Hilton Head will open

Construction of a group of outparcel buildings at Sea Turtle Marketplace is complete and businesses are starting to move in.
Opening dates for the restaurants and fitness center are scattered throughout the spring and summer.
Jersey Mike's Subs is the first business set to open at the site. The sandwich shop closed its location at 11 Palmetto Bay Road in December in anticipation of the new spot.
Kaylie Nelson, the restaurant's district manager, said the company is looking at an April 18 opening date.
"We are concentrating on putting the best staff in place," Nelson said Wednesday.
Another Broken Egg — a southern breakfast franchise — is planning a late summer opening, Turan Strange, franchise owner, said Wednesday.
The restaurant chain is known for its fresh ingredients and seasonal menu options. The closest locations to Hilton Head are in Charleston and Jacksonville, Fla.
Strange said his franchise is working on opening Another Broken Egg in Pooler, Ga.
"There were so many delays on Hilton Head, we decided to start with Pooler," Strange said.
Sea Turtle Marketplace has been delayed significantly in recent years, with construction halting completely at one point.
Fiamme Italian Kitchen also is planning a late summer opening, according to its Co-owner Antonio Calderone.
The restaurant will feature a wood-fire grill. Its menu will include authentic and modern dishes created by Calderone and his brother.
Orange Theory Fitness is the newest addition to the list of businesses to open at Sea Turtle Marketplace. An answering machine message at the business says the fitness center will open this summer.
It will be the first studio in the Hilton Head area with the closest options in Pooler and Savannah
The fitness center chain is known for its one-hour, full-body workout based on heart rate interval training.
