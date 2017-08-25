Modern Italian restaurant planned for Hilton Head

A pair of Italian brothers raised by restaurateur parents plan to open their first venture on Hilton Head Island at Sea Turtle Market, formerly known as Pineland Station.
Fiamme Italian Kitchen will be a wood-fire grill restaurant with authentic and modern Italian food on the menu, said Antonio Calderone, restaurant co-owner.
“We will be serving the things we grew up at home,” Calderone said.
This will include chicken, fish, homemade pastas and pizzas, Calderone said. He said you won’t find many traditional meals on the menu such as spaghetti.
Calderone and his brother, co-owoner Sergio Calderone, grew up working in a restaurant owned by their parents in Virginia, he said.
The brothers want to take the lessons they learned from their parents and put their own twist on the food, Calderone said. He said the building will be designed to have a rustic industrial theme on the inside.
Construction of the building has been held up as completion of Sea Turtle Market has had several bumps in the road in recent years.
Tommy Smith, president of Sand Castles Constructors — a contractor for the job, said the shell of the building for restaurant is planned for a December completion.
The inside will still have to be completed by tenants, Smith said.
Calderone said he doesn’t want to give an opening time period quite yet since there has been many delays in the project already.
West Marine and Petsmart are set to open at the shopping center in upcoming months. Other businesses such as Another Broken Egg, Jersey Mikes along with Nail Talk & Polished Spa are also planned for Sea Turtle Market.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
