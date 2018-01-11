This sandwich shop has closed on Hilton Head but plans on reopening somewhere new

Jersey Mike’s Subs at 11 Palmetto Bay Road on Hilton Head Island closed permanently on the last day of 2017.
No need to worry if you are a fan — the restaurant plans to open in a new location on the island this spring.
Kaylie Layman, district manager, said the restaurant will move into the new Sea Turtle Marketplace — AKA the former Pineland Station.
The goal for opening is March, Layman said.
For those who can’t wait, the franchise runs a Bluffton location at 1019 Fording Island Road and one at 101-F Commerce Place West in Okatie.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
