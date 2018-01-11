file photo
This sandwich shop has closed on Hilton Head but plans on reopening somewhere new

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

January 11, 2018 11:14 AM

Jersey Mike’s Subs at 11 Palmetto Bay Road on Hilton Head Island closed permanently on the last day of 2017.

No need to worry if you are a fan — the restaurant plans to open in a new location on the island this spring.

Kaylie Layman, district manager, said the restaurant will move into the new Sea Turtle Marketplace — AKA the former Pineland Station.

The goal for opening is March, Layman said.

For those who can’t wait, the franchise runs a Bluffton location at 1019 Fording Island Road and one at 101-F Commerce Place West in Okatie.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

