2 Beaufort County towns are in the running for this Southern Living honor. Here's how to vote.

Beaufort and Bluffton have been nominated for best small town in the Southern Living “South’s Best 2018” contest.
The title for best small town in the South, as well as South Carolina, went to Beaufort during the magazine’s 2017 competition.
Other towns nominated in South Carolina for 2018 include Myrtle Beach, Pawley’s Island, Sullivan’s Island, Edisto Beach, Folly Beach, Isle of Palms, Kiawah Beachwalker Park and Kiawah Island.
This year’s categories for the contest also include restaurants, barbecue joints, beaches, breweries, cities, festivals, grocery stores and small towns.
Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks and Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana Restaurant, both on Hilton Head Island, have been nominated for the restaurant category.
Anchorage 1770 in Beaufort, Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island and Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton have been nominated for the hotel category.
