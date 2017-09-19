More Videos

  • How to clean a softshell crab

    Andrew Carmines, owner of Hudson's Seafood House On The Docks, demonstrates how to correctly clean a softshell crab.

Andrew Carmines, owner of Hudson's Seafood House On The Docks, demonstrates how to correctly clean a softshell crab. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com
Andrew Carmines, owner of Hudson's Seafood House On The Docks, demonstrates how to correctly clean a softshell crab. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Food & Drink

Hilton Head restaurants in the running for Southern Living ‘South’s Best 2018’

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 19, 2017 12:25 PM

Two Hilton Head Island restaurants are in the running for Southern Living “South’s Best 2018” contest.

Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks and Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana are among 26 restaurants in South Carolina nominated for the award.

Voting is open until Oct. 9 and can be completed by clicking here.

Restaurants from Columbia, Greenville, Sullivan’s Island and Aikens have also been nominated, including Charleston’s Husk, which won South Carolina’s title of the “South’s Best 2017” for the restaurant category last year.

Husk also was listed among the top 10 restaurants in the South for 2017. Hominy Grill along with Fig, both in Charleston, also made the top 10 list. Husk is planning a December opening of a new Savannah location.

This year’s categories for the contest also include Barbecue Joints, Beaches, Breweries, Cities, Festivals, Grocery Stores, Hotels, Restaurants and Small Towns.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

