    The three-story Tabby mansion boasts breathtaking Revolutionary-war architecture, with massive pillars, three large southern-style porches and stunning waterfront views of the Beaufort River. Sitting at the edge of downtown, the monstrous structure has withstood the test of time through wars and hurricanes. Check out Anchorage 1770 for yourself.

Beaufort County hotels in running for Southern Living contest

By Teresa Moss

September 20, 2017 9:23 AM

Three Beaufort County hotels are in the running to be named the best in the South by Southern Living magazine.

Anchorage 1770 in Beaufort, Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island and Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton are among 18 South Carolina hotels nominated in the contest.

The “The South’s Best” 2018 contest is open until Oct. 9 and readers can vote on the choices here.

Hotels from Spartanburg, Charleston, Kiawah Island, Travelers Rest, Aiken, Myrtle Beach, Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant were also nominated.

The Restoration in Charleston won for South Carolina during the 2017 contest.

This year’s categories for the contest also include restaurants, barbecue joints, beaches, breweries, cities, festivals, grocery stores and small towns.

Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks and Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana Restaurant, both on Hilton Head Island, have been nominated for the restaurant category.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

