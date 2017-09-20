Beaufort County hotels in running for Southern Living contest

Three Beaufort County hotels are in the running to be named the best in the South by Southern Living magazine.
Anchorage 1770 in Beaufort, Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island and Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton are among 18 South Carolina hotels nominated in the contest.
The “The South’s Best” 2018 contest is open until Oct. 9 and readers can vote on the choices here.
Hotels from Spartanburg, Charleston, Kiawah Island, Travelers Rest, Aiken, Myrtle Beach, Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant were also nominated.
The Restoration in Charleston won for South Carolina during the 2017 contest.
This year’s categories for the contest also include restaurants, barbecue joints, beaches, breweries, cities, festivals, grocery stores and small towns.
Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks and Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana Restaurant, both on Hilton Head Island, have been nominated for the restaurant category.
