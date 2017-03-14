Liz Farrell

March 14, 2017 11:12 AM

Some of us in Beaufort County can now officially say we live in the South’s best small town

Posted by Liz Farrell

Residents of Beaufort now have a sick burn to throw at the people who mistakenly call us “Bow-fort”: “Who? Oh ... you mean the No. 5 best small town? I got confused because we’re Byu-fort ... aka‘No. 1 best small town in the South.’”

Southern Living magazine announced its first ever Best Awards, a collection of Top 10 lists that include Best Bar, Best Restaurant and Best Small Town, on Tuesday morning.

The city of Beaufort is at the very tippy top of the Best Small Town list, with this description:

“Beaufort is more than a vacation spot or a photo op,” writes novelist Cassandra King. “It’s literally and figuratively halfway between Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia—not as grand as Charleston or as funky as Savannah but a homey, comfortable in between.” (FYI, it’s pronounced “BEW-fert.”)

Other towns on the list are:

2. Fredericksburg, Texas

3. Charlottesville, Va.

4. Dahlonega, Ga.

5. Beaufort, N.C.

6. Fernandina Beach, Fla.

7. Auburn, Ala.

8. Wrightsville Beach, N.C.

9. Florence, Ala.

10. Madison. Ga.

Liz Farrell

About Liz Farrell

@elizfarrell

Columnist and senior editor Liz Farrell has lived in the Lowcountry for 12 years, but grew up in Brookline, Mass., just outside of Boston. She graduated with a degree in political science from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, and enjoys the beach, reading and people with contagious laughs. She pronounces all her R's.

