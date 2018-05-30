John Travolta — in Savannah for filming — spotted at a local restaurant, theater

John Travolta, in Savannah filming a new movie, "The Poison Rose," was photographed at Hirano's Japanese restaurant on Tuesday.

"John and his family stopped in to dine with us!" the Habersham Street business posted on its Facebook page.

The photo shows Travolta posing with one of the restaurant's chefs, Sakuma Takamitsu.

WSAV television station reported that the restaurant has a signed photo of the actor hanging up from a previous visit.

Many of the comments on the Facebook post were about the restaurant instead of Travolta.

"Well John has great taste, best in town, love it!" one poster said.

"Oh wow, John Travolta met one of my favorite celebrities!" another wrote.

Teen actress Merrick Foune posted a photo on Facebook Monday that shows Travolta in what appears to be the lobby of a movie theater with two children. The photo is tagged Keller, Georgia.

"Of all the family movie days we go on I chose to stay home and look who my family got to meet," the post reads.

Travolta also was spotted in Savannah in March.

In "The Poison Rose," Travolta "will play a down-on-his-luck PI who enjoys his share of drinking, smoking and gambling along with having a soft spot for a lady in distress," according to Variety magazine.

"The Poison Rose" also will star Forest Whitaker and Famke Janssen, according to IMDB. The website says Travolta's daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, also has a role in the movie.

Freeman will portray a crime boss in Galveston, Texas, and Whitaker will play the shady owner of the town’s sanitarium for the rich and disillusioned, Variety reported. Janssen will be Travolta's love interest.

There's been no word on whether recent allegations of inappropriate behavior lodged against Freeman by multiple women would affect filming of "The Poison Rose."





Earlier this year, Will Smith took up residence in the Savannah area for the filming of Ang Lee's "Gemini Man." He was spotted around town, on Tybee Island and at a Pooler theater during his stay in the Hostess City.

In a meme-worthy Instagram clip, Smith ranted about no-see-ums, and even helped a Bluffton teen with a promposal.