Is John Travolta in Savannah for a new movie with Morgan Freeman?

John Travolta was spotted at a Seafood restaurant in Savannah earlier this week, according to Eat and Like it.
The sighting follows recent postings that a production company is searching for a crew for a future film with John Travolta in Savannah.
Production List reported on March 13 that production assistants, grips, make-up artists, stylist and other crew members are needed for the film — The Poison Rose.
The film also will star Morgan Freeman and Forest Whitaker, according to March 11 post by World Entertainment Resource company.
The post says it is an independent film directed by George Gallo who also worked on the film Bad Boys and is written by Richard Salvatore who wrote The Big Wedding.
The Poison Rose is inspired by a classic crime Noir of the same name, the post says.
It features "An ex-football star turned PI, who's got a soft spot for a lady in distress," The Wold Entertainment Resource Company says.
All those applying for crew positions should be local to Savannah, the post says. It says resumes should be emailed to poisonroseresumes@gmail.com.
Eat and Like it reported Friday that Travolta was seen at Carey Hillards Restaurant in Savannah on March 26.
Travolta is not a first time visitor to Savannah. He filmed The General's Daughter in the city in 1999.
