Morgan Freeman, John Travolta coming to Savannah. Here's how to be in their new movie

Morgan Freeman and John Travolta's new movie "The Poison Rose" will be filming in Savannah next week, and more than 100 extras are needed, according to casting calls posted on the Casting by Lynn Facebook page.
Travolta "will play a down-on-his-luck PI who enjoys his share of drinking, smoking and gambling along with having a soft spot for a lady in distress," Variety magazine said.
Travolta was spotted in Savannah in March.
"The Poison Rose" also will star Forest Whitaker and Famke Janssen, according to IMDB.
Freeman will portray a crime boss in Galveston, Texas, and Whitaker will play the shady owner of the town’s sanitarium for the rich and disillusioned, Variety reported. Janssen will be Travolta's love interest.
An open casting call has been set from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at The Donut Shop, 502 U.S. 80 in Bloomingdale, Georgia.
"Did you ever want to know how to be one of those people in the background of a movie? ... Come on out and be added to the database for extras," said an invitation to the event on the casting agency's Facebook page.
The agency posted that only those who are in its database will be considered for roles.
To add your information to the casting agency's database without going to the casting call, click here.
The pay for extras is $72 for eight hours, and filming dates listed start Friday and stretch into July, according to the Facebook post. Those with cars from model year 1978 or older will be paid an additional $25.
Most extras will work one or two days, the casting agency posted.
Extras are needed for casino, diner, bar and nightclub scenes. Roles with specialty skills or looks are poker dealers, craps dealers, roulette dealers, casino guards, "cigarette girls," "gold diggers," body guards, football players, bartenders, and people in swimsuits in a pool. Others needed include a butler, stable boys, mechanics, deputies, grounds workers.
Body doubles for Travolta and Janssen also are being sought.
Other less specific roles are for African American, Caucasian or Hispanic males and females ranging in age from age 20 to 60.
Filming locations have not been disclosed.
There is no phone number listed with the casting calls.
Find more information about roles available on the casting agency's Facebook page by clicking here.
Comments