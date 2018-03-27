Will Smith filming on Tybee Island this week. Here's what he's been up to

Will Smith, who has been filming "Gemini Man" in the Savannah area, was on Tybee Island on Tuesday, according to his Instagram account.
A photo posted on his Instagram page before 8:30 a.m. was taken in front of Jimmy's Seaside Sweets gelato shop on 16th Street.
The photo features an older, white-bearded man wearing a gold lamé jacket and gold high-top sneakers, shredded pants and sunglasses. He has a canes in each hand and is wearing what appears to be an Andrew Christian floral cap with a gold plate on the front.
Smith's caption says: "Just saw this guy in Tybee Island, Georgia. Don’t hate the Player... Hate the Game!"
Never miss a local story.
The photo had nearly 400,000 likes and more than 2,600 comments by lunchtime.
The man's apparel and Tybee Island both were getting lots of love from commenters on the post.
"The sneakers is Life pops! Lol ❤ live your life!" posted one person.
"Fresh Prince of Tybee!!" posted another, in a reference to Smith's "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
"That dude look like @macklemore in 40yrs! #chillman he need a fannypack!" posted another.
Jimmy's Seaside Sweets gelato shop is just a little more than a block away from the beach and the Tybee pier and pavilion.
On Monday, photos on Instagram showed film crews working at a set directly on the beach.
"We came this close to @willsmith today shooting Gemini Man on Tybee Beach. We waved from afar," the caption on one photo read.
The movie, which is directed by Ang Lee, follows Will Smith as aging hitman who must battle a younger clone of himself, according to IMDb.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Clive Owen co-star in the film, which is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, whose producing credits include the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies, "The Rock," "Armageddon," "Remember the Titans," and the "National Treasure" films.
"Gemini Man" has been shooting in the Savannah area since late February, when Smith took to Instagram to complain about the swarms of no-see-ums in the marsh.
Smith's social media posts have shown him regularly interacting with his fans. In late February, he helped Bluffton teenager Andrew Mooney, a student at Hilton Head Christian Academy, with a "promposal" for his girlfriend.
Last Friday, scenes from "Gemini Man" were being filmed in downtown Savannah, where a vehicle with "Virginia Police" markings offered hints at the setting for at least part of the film.
Other sites used in the filming, according to posts on social media, include the Isle of Hope marina south of the city; Pembroke, Georgia; and Port Wentworth.
A post on Facebook earlier this month said space at the Great Dane Trailers office was being converted to be used as a film location.
"Gemini Man" is expected to hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2019, according to IMDb.
Comments