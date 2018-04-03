'Star Wars' star stops by Will Smith's new movie set — now in small Georgia town

Actor Ewan McGregor was seen visiting the set of "Gemini Man" filming this week in Glennville, Georgia, according to photographs from the small town.
Local photographer Allison Cobb spotted the actor holding hands with actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead on the set.
McGregor, widely known as Obi-Wan Kenobi in "Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace," also has starred in "Moulin Rouge" and, more recently, "August: Osage County." He and production designer Eve Mavrakis filed for divorce earlier this year after 22 years of marriage, according to People magazine.
Glennville, Georgia, located about an hour west of Savannah, seems to have become the hub of filming for the movie starring Will Smith.
Smith and film crews have been seen in the Savannah area for the last several months working on the movie, which is being directed by Ang Lee and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. It also stars Winstead and Clive Owen.
In the movie, Smith is an aging hitman who must battle a younger clone of himself, according to IMDb.
Last week, Smith was photographed with fans on Tybee Island, in historic downtown Savannah and in the Isle of Hope area.
Photos posted on Instagram show scenes being filmed at night and rain machines set up on the set.
A casting call from Rose Locke Casting Savannah seeking clean-cut males between the ages of 25 and 55 to portray cops on the Glennville set Wednesday, Thursday and Friday indicated that more nighttime work was in store.
The small town with roughly 4,000 population, according to census figures posted on the town's website, has been transformed by the film crew.
The name of the town in the movie also will be Glennville, according to WTOC.
Some buildings have been remodeled, and a bank will stand in as a high school, the television station reported.
A separate casting call sought teenagers and day drinkers as extras for filming April 11 in Savannah.
"Gemini Man" is expected to hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2019, according to IMDb.
