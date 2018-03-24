Will Smith's new movie took over Savannah's Wright Square for filming

The new Will Smith movie "Gemini Man" was spotted filming around Savannah's Wright Square yesterday, according to several Instagram posts and the Savannah Morning News.
Instagram user scubabeard posted this picture of the set, saying he had been watching film crews set up for the scene being filmed all week.
Many sharing photographs were enthusiastic about the filming, with one person calling it "neat."
One post even shed some light on the setting for the film. Apparently Savannah will be doubling for Virginia in the new film.
The movie, which is directed by Ang Lee, who also directed "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "Life of Pi," follows Will Smith as aging hitman who must battle a younger clone of himself. according to IMDb.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Clive Owen co-star in the film, which is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, whose producing credits include the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies, "The Rock," "Armageddon," "Remember the Titans," and the "National Treasure" films.
"Gemini Man" has been shooting in the Savannah area since late February, when Smith took to Instagram to complain about sand gnats common to the area.
In his time in the Hostess City Smith has happily interacted with the public, stepping out to see the new "Black Panther" movie in Pooler and helping a Bluffton teen with his "promposal."
"Gemini Man" is expected to hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2019, according to IMDb.
