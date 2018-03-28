Teens and drinkers, here's how to be in Will Smith's Savannah movie over spring break

Extras are needed for "Gemini Man" starring Will Smith, according to a post on the Rose Locke Casting Savannah Facebook page.
The post says this is the last casting call for extras for the movie that has been filming in the Savannah area since late February.
The casting call is for April 11, which is during spring break for Beaufort County public schools.
The movie, which is directed by Ang Lee, follows Smith as aging hitman who must battle a younger clone of himself, according to IMDb.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Clive Owen co-star in the film, which is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, whose producing credits include the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies, "The Rock," "Armageddon," "Remember the Titans," and the "National Treasure" films.
Earlier this week, Smith was photographed with fans on Tybee Island.
Here are the roles available for the Savannah filming, according to the Facebook post:
- High school students age 16-17
- Teachers age 35 or older
- A bartender age 45 or older
- Day drinkers age 40 and older
- Pedestrians age 18 and older
Extras may be any ethnicity, the post said. Those selected will be paid $64 for 8 hours, plus $25 if booked with a car.
To apply, email Gman@RoseLockeCasting.com with three photos — head, body and profile — plus your age, height, weight and all contact information.
Include a photo of your car, and list the year, color, make and model.
The subject line of the email should be April 11, the date of filming.
There was no phone number included with the casting call.
