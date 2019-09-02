Weather News
What grocery stores, restaurants are open in Beaufort Co. ahead of Hurricane Dorian?
Hurricane Dorian continues to creep Monday afternoon
As Hurricane Dorian threatens the coast of South Carolina, Beaufort County has been evacuated.
If you’re hitting the road, you may need to stop for dinner or a snack on your trek inland.
Here is a list of Beaufort County restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations that are open. This list will be updated as the week goes on.
If you know of a restaurant that is open this week but is not on this list, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com
Here is the status of grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants as of Monday afternoon:
Grocery stores
Kroger
Hilton Head Island — OPEN
Bluffton, Belfair — OPEN until 11 p.m. Monday
Walmart
Hilton Head Island — OPEN until 8 p.m. Monday
Bluffton — OPEN until 10 p.m.
Okatie — OPEN 24 hours
Target
Bluffton — OPEN until 10 p.m.
Publix
Hilton Head Island — OPEN
Both Bluffton locations — OPEN
Sam’s Club
Bluffton — OPEN until 6 p.m.
Harris Teeter
Both Hilton Head locations — OPEN
Piggly Wiggly
Hilton Head — OPEN
Bi-Lo
Hilton Head, south end — OPEN until 10 p.m.
Gas stations
All Parker’s in Bluffton — OPEN
Messex’s One Stop Auto Service, Bluffton — OPEN
Restaurants
Beaufort
All Wendy’s locations — OPEN
The Cracked Egg, Okatie — OPEN
Golden Corral, Bluffton and Beaufort locations — OPEN until 8 p.m.
Chick-fil-a, Bluffton — OPEN
Which Wich, Bluffton — OPEN
Wild Winds Cafe, Bluffton — OPEN
Katie O’Donald’s, Bluffton — OPEN
Olive & Fig Mediterranean Kitchen, Bluffton — OPEN
Outback Steakhouse, Bluffton — OPEN
Avocado Bleu, Bluffton — OPEN
** Offering 20 percent off all prepared meals out of the coolers until the storm passes
Olive Garden, Bluffton — OPEN
Corner Perk, Bluffton — OPEN
Old Town Dispensary, Bluffton — OPEN
Truffles, Bluffton — OPEN
Longhorn Steakhouse, Bluffton — OPEN
Giuseppi’s, Hilton Head and Bluffton — OPEN for lunch and dinner
One Hot Mamas, Bluffton and Hilton Head — OPEN for lunch and dinner
Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Diner, Hilton Head — OPEN
Captain Woody’s, Bluffton and Hilton Head — OPEN
Catch 22, Hilton Head — OPEN
Watusi Cafe, Hilton Head — OPEN
Stacks, Hilton Head — OPEN
Coconutz Bar, Hilton Head — OPEN
** Hurricane party: $3 craft brews, $3 peppermint schnapps and $3 fireball
Black Marlin/ Hurricane Bar, Hilton Head — OPEN for lunch and dinner
WiseGuys, Hilton Head — OPEN for dinner
Frankie Bones, Hilton Head — OPEN for lunch only, no dinner
Skull Creek Boathouse, Hilton Head — OPEN for lunch and dinner
The Lodge, Hilton Head — OPEN for dinner
Marley Shrimp & Burger Shack, Hilton Head — OPEN for lunch and dinner
Holy Tequila, Hilton Head — OPEN for lunch and dinner
Poseidon Coastal Cuisine, Hilton Head — OPEN for lunch, closed for dinner
Fishcamp on Broad Creek — OPEN
Callahans Sports Bar And Deluxe Grill — OPEN
The DryDock Seafood & Spirits — OPEN
Cool Cats Lounge — OPEN
Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head — OPEN
The Sandbar Beach Eats — OPEN
Al’s Aloha Kitchen — OPEN
Fish Casual Coastal Seafood — OPEN
Nunzio Restaurant + Bar — OPEN
All Four Paws — OPEN
The Crazy Crab Hilton Head — OPEN
Smooth — OPEN
Rockfish Seafood & Steaks — OPEN
Red Fish — OPEN
Big Bamboo Cafe — OPEN
Healthy Habit — OPEN
New York City Pizza — OPEN
Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe — OPEN
Reilley’s Grill & Bar — OPEN
Hilton Head Brewing Company — OPEN
Earle of Sandwich — OPEN
The Boardroom — OPEN
Notable closures
Tanger Outlets 1 & 2 — CLOSED
Starbucks, Bluffton — CLOSED
Planet Fitness, Bluffton — CLOSED
Skull Creek Dockside, Hilton Head — CLOSED
