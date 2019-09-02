What grocery stores, restaurants are open in Beaufort Co. ahead of Hurricane Dorian?

Hurricane Dorian continues to creep Monday afternoon Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian as it continues to creep west with a track taking it to NC later in the week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian as it continues to creep west with a track taking it to NC later in the week.

As Hurricane Dorian threatens the coast of South Carolina, Beaufort County has been evacuated.

If you’re hitting the road, you may need to stop for dinner or a snack on your trek inland.

Here is a list of Beaufort County restaurants, grocery stores and gas stations that are open. This list will be updated as the week goes on.

If you know of a restaurant that is open this week but is not on this list, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here is the status of grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants as of Monday afternoon:

Grocery stores

Kroger

Hilton Head Island — OPEN

Bluffton, Belfair — OPEN until 11 p.m. Monday

Walmart

Hilton Head Island — OPEN until 8 p.m. Monday

Bluffton — OPEN until 10 p.m.

Okatie — OPEN 24 hours

Target

Bluffton — OPEN until 10 p.m.

Publix

Hilton Head Island — OPEN

Both Bluffton locations — OPEN

Sam’s Club

Bluffton — OPEN until 6 p.m.

Harris Teeter

Both Hilton Head locations — OPEN

Piggly Wiggly

Hilton Head — OPEN

Bi-Lo

Hilton Head, south end — OPEN until 10 p.m.

Gas stations

All Parker’s in Bluffton — OPEN

Messex’s One Stop Auto Service, Bluffton — OPEN

Restaurants

Beaufort

Q on Bay, Beaufort — OPEN







All Wendy’s locations — OPEN The Cracked Egg, Okatie — OPEN Golden Corral, Bluffton and Beaufort locations — OPEN until 8 p.m.







Bluffton

Chick-fil-a, Bluffton — OPEN

Which Wich, Bluffton — OPEN

Wild Winds Cafe, Bluffton — OPEN

Katie O’Donald’s, Bluffton — OPEN

Olive & Fig Mediterranean Kitchen, Bluffton — OPEN

Outback Steakhouse, Bluffton — OPEN

Avocado Bleu, Bluffton — OPEN

** Offering 20 percent off all prepared meals out of the coolers until the storm passes

Olive Garden, Bluffton — OPEN

Corner Perk, Bluffton — OPEN

Old Town Dispensary, Bluffton — OPEN

Truffles, Bluffton — OPEN

Longhorn Steakhouse, Bluffton — OPEN

Giuseppi’s, Hilton Head and Bluffton — OPEN for lunch and dinner

One Hot Mamas, Bluffton and Hilton Head — OPEN for lunch and dinner

Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Diner, Hilton Head — OPEN

Captain Woody’s, Bluffton and Hilton Head — OPEN

Catch 22, Hilton Head — OPEN

Watusi Cafe, Hilton Head — OPEN

Stacks, Hilton Head — OPEN

Coconutz Bar, Hilton Head — OPEN

** Hurricane party: $3 craft brews, $3 peppermint schnapps and $3 fireball

Black Marlin/ Hurricane Bar, Hilton Head — OPEN for lunch and dinner

WiseGuys, Hilton Head — OPEN for dinner

Frankie Bones, Hilton Head — OPEN for lunch only, no dinner

Skull Creek Boathouse, Hilton Head — OPEN for lunch and dinner

The Lodge, Hilton Head — OPEN for dinner

Marley Shrimp & Burger Shack, Hilton Head — OPEN for lunch and dinner

Holy Tequila, Hilton Head — OPEN for lunch and dinner

Poseidon Coastal Cuisine, Hilton Head — OPEN for lunch, closed for dinner

Fishcamp on Broad Creek — OPEN

Callahans Sports Bar And Deluxe Grill — OPEN

The DryDock Seafood & Spirits — OPEN

Cool Cats Lounge — OPEN

Dough Boys Pizza Hilton Head — OPEN

The Sandbar Beach Eats — OPEN

Al’s Aloha Kitchen — OPEN

Fish Casual Coastal Seafood — OPEN

Nunzio Restaurant + Bar — OPEN

All Four Paws — OPEN

The Crazy Crab Hilton Head — OPEN

Smooth — OPEN

Rockfish Seafood & Steaks — OPEN

Red Fish — OPEN

Big Bamboo Cafe — OPEN

Healthy Habit — OPEN

New York City Pizza — OPEN

Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe — OPEN

Reilley’s Grill & Bar — OPEN

Hilton Head Brewing Company — OPEN

Earle of Sandwich — OPEN

The Boardroom — OPEN

Notable closures

Tanger Outlets 1 & 2 — CLOSED

Starbucks, Bluffton — CLOSED

Planet Fitness, Bluffton — CLOSED

Skull Creek Dockside, Hilton Head — CLOSED