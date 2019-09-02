Can I get into Beaufort Co., Hilton Head after lane reversal begins for Hurricane Dorian?

5 things to know when evacuating Hilton Head A mandatory evacuation can be ordered when a hurricane takes aim at the South Carolina coast. Here's what you need to know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A mandatory evacuation can be ordered when a hurricane takes aim at the South Carolina coast. Here's what you need to know.

Once lane reversals start on U.S. 278 on Hilton Head Island in Beaufort County, drivers will be able to access the island, according to Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner.

At noon today, lane reversals begin on U.S. 278, and one of the eastbound lanes will become westbound between Spanish Wells Road on the island and Moss Creek Drive in Bluffton.

Free-flowing traffic will be allowed onto the island and into Beaufort County until further notice or when a re-entry effort begins, Tanner said.

Lt. Col. Neil Baxley, commander of the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division, recommended finishing evacuation preparations and “getting out of town before Wednesday morning.”

Tolls on the Cross Island Parkway on Hilton Head have been waived, according to the town.

As of Monday, there are no other lane reversals in Beaufort County, Tanner said.

A worker with S.C. Department of Transportation struggles to free pylons in order to use for lane reversals on eastbound US 278 on Monday morning near the base of the bridges to Hilton Head Island. Lane reversals were initiated for the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, currently a Category 5 storm. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

About Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian will likely affect Beaufort County from Wednesday night until Friday this week as a Category 2 or Category 3 hurricane, according to Neil Dixon, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

Beaufort County has been ordered to evacuate by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster. The evacuation order is in effect as of at noon on Monday.

Local schools in Beaufort and Jasper Counties are closed starting Tuesday until further notice, according to the governor.

Baxley said the county will see between 6 and 8 inches of rain and a 6- to 8-foot storm surge associated with Dorian.