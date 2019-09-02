Beaufort Co. evacs, lane reversals start today. When will Hurricane Dorian hit?

Hurricane Dorian slams Bahamas as it nears U.S. coast Hurricane Dorian's center is about 40 miles east of Freeport Grand, Bahamas. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm nears the U.S. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's center is about 40 miles east of Freeport Grand, Bahamas. Parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have been ordered to evacuate as the storm nears the U.S.

Hurricane Dorian will likely affect Beaufort County from Wednesday night until Friday this week as a Category 2 or Category 3 hurricane, according to Neil Dixon, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Charleston.

Beaufort County has been ordered to evacuate by S.C. Governor Henry McMaster. The evacuation order goes into effect at noon on Monday.

Local schools in Beaufort and Jasper Counties are closed starting Tuesday until further notice, according to the governor.

At noon on Monday, lane reversals will begin on U.S. 278 on Hilton Head Island. One of the eastbound lanes will be switched between Spanish Wells Road on the island and Moss Creek Drive in Bluffton, according to Maj. Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Monday morning, Hurricane Dorian was “sitting” over the Bahamas and moving at an agonizingly slow speed of 1 mph, Dixon said. The damage to the island nation is “catastrophic.”

Maximum sustained winds Monday morning were around 165 mph, the weather service confirmed.

When will Dorian be near Beaufort County?

Starting Monday night, the storm is forecast to move slowly up the Florida coast — moving parallel to land.

Dorian will remain a major hurricane until it arrives 80 to 100 miles east of the mouth of the Savannah River at 2 a.m. Thursday, Dixon said. Beaufort County will experience the strongest winds starting Wednesday night and going into Thursday.

By Thursday, the storm is likely going to have weakened to a category 2 or category 3 hurricane.

The projected track for Hurricane Dorian as of 8 a.m. Monday. National Hurricane Center

“The current offshore forecast track will easily put 40 to 70 mph winds over coastal counties on Thursday. 40 mph winds begin over Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton counties after 10 p.m. Wednesday,” according to an S.C. Department of Natural Resources news release.

The eye of the hurricane is expected to stay 50 to 60 miles offshore from Beaufort County as it moves parallel to land, SCDNR said.

“The center of the storm is going to track over the coastal waters of South Carolina, but it’s a large storm so we’ll feel the effects of the wind, storm surge and rainfall,” Dixon added.

Rain and tornadoes

Dorian is expected to keep churning eastward away from Beaufort County after Thursday, Dixon said.

“Fortunately it looks like Dorian is going to stay on a steady pace to the northeast, and we’re not expecting Dorian to slow down,” Dixon said.

Beaufort County could see between 4 and 10 inches of rain in “a pretty short window of time” on Thursday, Dixon said.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for nearly every coastal county of the state, according to a weather service news release.

Dixon said Dorian brings an added risk of tornadoes to the area.

National Hurricane Center

Storm Surge

The weather service has warned of moderate coastal flooding with each high tide cycle.

The high tide times are as follows:

Monday: 11:16 a.m. and 11:35 p.m.

Tuesday: 12:14 p.m.

Wednesday: 12:29 a.m. and 1:11 p.m.

Thursday: 1:25 a.m. and 2:09 p.m

Friday: 2:21 a.m. and 3:05 p.m.

The threat of storm surge, that’s an abnormal amount of water generated by an incoming storm, will peak midday Wednesday, Dixon said.

The surge will be anywhere between six and 11 feet, SCDNR and the weather service have reported.

King Tides

The “king tide” or astronomical tide peaked last week, Dixon said. Coastal flooding will mostly be due to normal tides, he said.