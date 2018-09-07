Hilton Head mayoral candidate hospitalized for infection after knee operation

Hilton Head mayoral candidate Barry W. Ginn spent Labor Day weekend in the intensive care unit at Hilton Head Hospital, according to Ginn’s press contact Erin Lentz.
Ginn was admitted on Thursday, Aug. 30 for treatment of a bloodstream infection that manifested after a knee operation he had in August. He has since been moved from the intensive care unit to a regular room, according to Lentz.
Doctors told Lentz the infection was not related to necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating disease Ginn has battled in the past.
Necrotizing fasciitis bacteria, which typically infects wounds, could have caused pain, dangerously low blood pressure, confusion, high fever, severe dehydration, or organ failure.
In a Facebook post, the 66-year-old realtor said he is feeling well and still running for mayor.
As of Friday afternoon, Lentz has not received word of when Ginn will be discharged from the hospital. His personal Facebook page was filled with notes from friends and supporters.
“He is in high spirits and he’s ready to get back to work,” Lentz said of Ginn’s condition.
Ginn is one of seven people running for Hilton Head mayor. They are:
- Town Council member John McCann
- Native Islander Rochelle Williams
- Holocaust revisionist Michael Santomauro
- Hilton Head resident and waiter Sandon Preston
- Real Estate broker Barry Ginn
- Sales Manager at SunTrust bank Alan Perry
- Town Council member Kim Likins
Comments