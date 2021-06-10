Maggie Murdaugh had a ‘gentle presence,’ remembered as second mom to sons’ friends

This article shares funeral information and an obituary for Maggie Murdaugh. Read the funeral information and obituary for Paul Murdaugh here.

Maggie Murdaugh liked wildflowers.

When the 52-year-old woman came into Nix Florist in Hampton to choose flowers for her family’s events, she selected arrangements that looked natural and wild over ones that were perfectly manicured.

She hated pink flowers, employees remembered.

On Monday, Murdaugh and her 22-year-old son, Paul, were shot and killed at their family’s hunting lodge in Colleton County. Their deaths — still unresolved — have prompted speculation and unease in Hampton, the family’s hometown and a place the Murdaugh family has loomed large in the legal and law enforcement communities for nearly a century.

Margaret “Maggie” Kennedy Branstetter Murdaugh was born Sept. 15, 1968 to Margaret Elmore Branstetter and Paul Terry Branstetter. Throughout her life she lived in Columbia, Summerville, Edisto, Hampton, and most recently, at her family’s Colleton lodge, “Moselle.”

A 1991 graduate of the University of South Carolina in 1991, she met her husband, Alex, there, according to her obituary published by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home.

The couple raised their two sons in Hampton and spent summers at their family beach house in Edisto, according to the obituary.

Murdaugh loved welcoming friends and family into her home, the obituary said. She adored her family, and enjoyed spending time on the boat with her children. She will be remembered as a “second mom” to her sons’ many friends, the obituary said.

People who knew Murdaugh described her as a good mother and gentle presence in Hampton, a city of around 2,500 people.

The Murdaugh family at an outing in 2020 that Maggie Murdaugh (front right) posted on her Facebook page. Screenshot from Facebook

In addition to her husband Richard Alexander Murdaugh, she is survived by her oldest son Richard Alexander Murdaugh Jr., her sister, Marian Branstetter Proctor, and her parents, Kennedy Hubbard Branstetter and Terry Lee Branstetter.

The graveside service celebrating the lives of Murdaugh and her son, Paul, will be held at noon Friday at the Hampton Cemetery.