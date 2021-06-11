LIVE UPDATES: Police probing who was targeted in Murdaugh deaths; funerals are today

More from the series Murdaugh shootings in Colleton County Two members of a powerhouse legal family were shot and killed June 7 in Colleton County, SC. Read more of our coverage. Expand All

Two members of a South Carolina powerhouse legal family, Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother Maggie Murdaugh, 52, were found shot to death outside their home in Colleton County on June 7.

The double homicide being investigated by local and state officials sent shock waves through the state and gained national attention.

Here are the latest updates:

Celebration of life for Paul, Maggie

Friday, 12:19 p.m. The ceremony begins.

During the opening prayer, the pastor says Randolph Murdaugh III’s death Thursday “compounds the grief” the family is feeling.

Liz Murdaugh, Maggie’s sister-in-law, says Maggie was her sunshine and her soundboard. She said sports was a “theme” in Maggie’s life because she met her husband, Alec, that way and she loved watching her sons play. She was “happiest with her toes in the sand on Edisto” where the family has a summer home.

- Lana Ferguson

Friends, family gather for Murdaugh funeral

People begin to arrive at the celebration of life for Paul Murdaugh and his mother Maggie in Hampton, SC, on June 11, 2021. Drew Martin Staff photo

Friday, 11:55 a.m. Hundreds of people began gathering for Paul and Maggie’s funeral at Hampton Cemetery on Holly Street. Multiple law enforcement agencies were in the area directing traffic and surrounding the perimeter of the ceremony. A program for the event says speakers will include family, Ronnie Crosby who works at the Murdaugh family’s law firm, and local pastor Rev. Ross Chellis.

- Lana Ferguson

PAUL MURDAUGH MAY HAVE BEEN KILLER’S TARGET

Thursday, 6:57 p.m. Although officials have remained tightlipped about the Murdaugh double homicide investigation, some law enforcement sources say it’s possible Paul Murdaugh, 22, was targeted by the killer while his mother, Maggie, 52, was killed because she was there by happenstance. The investigation is ongoing.

There’s been little public information since the murders of Paul & Maggie Murdaugh — influential family of SC prosecutors & lawyers.@Kacen & I learned yesterday a police agency turned their investigation over bc of a conflict of interest with the family. https://t.co/defZ3bc0AY — Jake Shore (@jake4shore) June 11, 2021

- Lana Ferguson

