Police towed a black Suburban from Murdaugh murder scene, tow company says

Police investigators had a black Chevrolet Suburban towed from the Murdaugh property the morning after Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie, were found shot to death, the owner of the towing company told The Island Packet Thursday.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office called S&S Super Lube in Walterboro at 6:13 a.m. June 8, asking for a vehicle to be towed. A driver with the company arrived at the Murdaugh property, donned gloves and drove the Suburban to the tow truck, then hauled it to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office impound lot, according to S&S Super Lube owner William Sherrill.

The black vehicle was parked near dog pens on the Murdaugh property, he said.

However, it’s still unclear who owned the vehicle, why it was towed and how it’s connected to the Murdaugh double homicide. Sherrill said he did not know who owned it. He said his company did not have records on the vehicle because they towed it to the police lot.

Colleton sheriff’s officials refused to say whether the vehicle is still on the impound lot.

The Colleton County Law Enforcement Center home to the sheriff's office as seen on Tuesday, June 7, 2021.

Contacted by a reporter, SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby said investigators are getting “any and all forensics” from the crime scene. This includes “looking at vehicles.” However, he said he did not have specific information about the type of vehicle towed from the scene.

Sherrill’s statement to The Island Packet is partially confirmed by a redacted police report released Monday by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dathan Varandoe, in his redacted case action report, wrote he “escorted the tow service (S&S Super Lube) with the [redacted] back to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office where I secured it in the impound lot.”

Police investigators escorted the vehicle — one car in front and one behind — on the way to the impound lot, Sherrill said.

The driver from the towing company had to wear rubber gloves and was told not to touch the vehicle, he said.

Sherrill said the driver didn’t notice any blood or bullet holes on the vehicle.

Sherrill’s interview with The Island Packet shows the black Chevrolet was among the evidence police discovered at the property where Paul Murdaugh and Maggie Murdaugh were found shot to death the night of June 7. SLED and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office remain tight-lipped about what was found at the murder scene.

More than two weeks after the high-profile murders, SLED has announced no suspects and released only scant details about the investigation.

The side of the Colleton County Sheriff's Office on June 24, 2021

The police reports released by SLED indicate that police discovered vehicles at the property, but information about the vehicles is completely redacted.

Sherrill said the black Suburban was the only vehicle his company towed from the Murdaugh property after the murders.

S&S Super Lube has towed vehicles from crime scenes before, Sherrill said. He lauded the way investigators went through the Murdaugh crime scene with a “fine tooth comb.”

“It’s not too often they get credit for things,” he said. “These guys, they did their job in a professional way.”