21-year-old man wanted for murder in Port Royal apartment stabbing, police say

A 21-year-old man is wanted by Port Royal police, who said he stabbed two people several times Sunday night and killed one of them at an apartment complex near the Broad River Bridge.

Jonah Bookmiller, 21, of Beaufort is accused of murder and attempted murder in the death of a 31-year-old Beaufort woman and injury of a male victim at the Abberly Pointe Apartments, according to the Port Royal Police Department.

At 11:55 p.m. Sunday, Bookmiller “knocked on the victim’s door” and, once the male victim answered, he “attacked the victims and stabbed them several times,” according to a release from the Port Royal Police Department.

Jonah Bookmiller, 21, of Beaufort is accused of murder and attempted murder in the killing of a 31-year-old Beaufort woman and injuring of a male victim at the Abberly Pointe Apartments, according to the Port Royal Police Department. Port Royal Police Department

Heather Simmons, 31, of Beaufort was found dead in the Port Royal apartment around midnight, according to Beaufort County Chief Deputy Coroner David Ott.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The male victim was hospitalized with serious injuries but is now stable, the release said.

Anyone with knowledge of Bookmiller’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Port Royal Police Department at 843-986-2233 or email prpd@portroyal.org.

When we publish mugshots The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances: In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.