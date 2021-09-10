Local

How much do you know about Islandton, home of the Murdaughs in SC? Take our quiz.

A worker was installing a metal gate at the entrance of the Murdaugh family home in Islandton, SC. He said it was for privacy because people had been trying to get on the property.
A worker was installing a metal gate at the entrance of the Murdaugh family home in Islandton, SC. He said it was for privacy because people had been trying to get on the property. Kacen Bayless Staff photo

Murdaugh murders in Colleton County

Two members of a powerhouse legal family were shot and killed June 7 in Colleton County, SC. Read more of our coverage.

The June 7 murders of 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, at their hunting lodge in Islandton, South Carolina, have drawn national attention to the Lowcountry.

The shooting of Alex Murdaugh, Paul’s father and Maggie’s husband, and his forced resignation from the family law firm a week ago did nothing to quench the thirst for more information in the case.

How much do you know about Islandton and the county around it? Take our quiz to find out.

