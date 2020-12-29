DHEC reports 1 COVID death, 49 new cases in Beaufort County ahead of New Year’s Eve

Beaufort County’s 99th COVID-19 death was reported in Beaufort County on Tuesday.

The patient was described by S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control as elderly and died on Dec. 23. DHEC also listed three other probable COVID-related deaths.

The county also had 49 new COVID-19 cases as S.C. Gov. McMaster warns against hosting large New Year’s Eve gatherings, according to state health officials.

The Lowcountry has recorded a surge of infections throughout December, mirroring other places around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

Daily case counts in Beaufort County are regularly back to early August levels, although Dec. 18’s report shattered records from July.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the entire Palmetto State, DHEC data show. And experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

DHEC is sponsoring a free COVID-19 drive-thru clinic testing Wednesday in Yemassee near Beaufort County, and several hospitals in the county also offer free testing during specific times.

Beaufort County School District announced Monday that sports teams at two high schools are quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure, bringing the total number of district students and coaches quarantining during the winter break to 167.

Five of the district’s six high schools — Battery Creek, Bluffton, Beaufort, May River and Whale Branch Early College — and Lady’s Island Middle School have had quarantines over the break.

As of Dec. 22, the district has reported 241 COVID-19 cases among students and staff since Sept. 28.

The schools’ winter break began on Dec. 23, and once students return to classes on Jan. 4, the district will start offering five days a week of in-person classes for the first time since schools shut down in March.

About 69% of the district’s 21,000-plus students will attend those classes; the rest will remain online-only.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Sunday (the most recent date for which data is available): 158

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Sunday: 30.4%

Total cases: 9,002 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 99 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Sunday: 612 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Sunday: 27.1%

New cases announced Tuesday: 2,208

Total cases: 277,563 confirmed

New deaths announced Tuesday: 22

Total deaths: 4,804 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2,429 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,503 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 663 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,079 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 620 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.