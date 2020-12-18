Record-shattering number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Beaufort County on Friday

Beaufort County on Friday logged a record 126 new COVID-19 cases, and South Carolina reported a record high case count of 3,648 coronavirus infections statewide.

The previous single-day high in Beaufort County was 113 new cases on July 30.

One additional COVID-19 death and one probable infection were also announced in the county Friday. A person described as elderly died Wednesday after contracting the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Lowcountry has reported a surge of infections after Thanksgiving, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

Daily case counts in Beaufort County are regularly back to early August levels, although Friday’s report shattered records from July. The county’s seven-day average of new infections spiked to 78 as of Friday, marking the highest average since the summer.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In early October, that average had dropped into the low teens.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the entire Palmetto State, DHEC data show. And experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed to some area hospital employees, but doses won’t be available to the general public until sometime in 2021.

Jasper County reported 11 new cases and no fatalities Friday.

The Beaufort County School District also announced Friday that 77 students and coaches across four high schools are quarantining until after Christmas after four student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

That number includes the varsity basketball teams at May River, Battery Creek, Bluffton and Beaufort high schools, the junior varsity team at May River High School and the varsity cheerleading team at Bluffton High School, in addition to coaches at every school.

The district this week also surpassed 200 reported COVID-19 cases among students and staff since Sept. 28.

The district begins winter break on Dec. 23. When students return to classes Jan. 4, the district will begin offering five days a week of in-person classes for the first time since schools shut down in March. About 69% of the district’s 21,000-plus students will attend those classes, while the rest will remain online-only.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Wednesday (most recent date that data is available): 543

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Wednesday: 21.5%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 78

Total cases: 8,241 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 95 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Wednesday: 529 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Wednesday: 25.9%

New cases announced Friday: 3,648

Total cases: 247,361 confirmed

New deaths announced Friday: 28

Total deaths: 4,512 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2,171 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,418 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 589 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 970 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 566 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.