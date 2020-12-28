Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
More sports teams at May River, Whale Branch high schools quarantined over Christmas

At least five of Beaufort County’s six public high schools had student-athletes quarantining over winter break due to COVID-19 exposure, per district officials.

In total, the district has reported 167 student-athletes and coaches quarantining over winter break.

Spokesperson Candace Bruder said Monday that 27 varsity athletes at Whale Branch Early College High School, most of whom are virtual students, are quarantining through Jan. 7.

Until this point, Whale Branch was the only high school in the district that had not had a widespread quarantine due to extracurricular activities.

Additionally, a total of 31 athletes and coaches on a team at May River High School are quarantining through Jan. 3.

Previously, the district has reported which teams are quarantining, a breakdown of the number of coaches and players quarantining and the number of people involved with the team who tested positive for COVID-19, if any.

But Bruder said Monday the district can’t provide any “potentially identifiable information” on quarantines “in order to protect individuals’ privacy in accordance with HIPPA laws.”

The district previously reported additional quarantines for sports programs at five schools:

As of Dec. 22, the district has reported 241 COVID-19 cases among students and staff since Sept. 28.

The district will post the next update to its online COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday.

The district began winter break on Dec. 23. When students return to classes on Jan. 4, the district will begin offering five days a week of in-person classes for the first time since schools shut down in March. About 69% of the district’s 21,000-plus students will attend these classes, while the rest will remain online-only.

