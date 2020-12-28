More sports teams at May River, Whale Branch high schools quarantined over Christmas

At least five of Beaufort County’s six public high schools had student-athletes quarantining over winter break due to COVID-19 exposure, per district officials.

In total, the district has reported 167 student-athletes and coaches quarantining over winter break.

Spokesperson Candace Bruder said Monday that 27 varsity athletes at Whale Branch Early College High School, most of whom are virtual students, are quarantining through Jan. 7.

Until this point, Whale Branch was the only high school in the district that had not had a widespread quarantine due to extracurricular activities.

Additionally, a total of 31 athletes and coaches on a team at May River High School are quarantining through Jan. 3.

Previously, the district has reported which teams are quarantining, a breakdown of the number of coaches and players quarantining and the number of people involved with the team who tested positive for COVID-19, if any.

But Bruder said Monday the district can’t provide any “potentially identifiable information” on quarantines “in order to protect individuals’ privacy in accordance with HIPPA laws.”

The district previously reported additional quarantines for sports programs at five schools:

At May River High School, two basketball players, one on the boys’ team and one on the girls’ team, tested positive for COVID-19. On the boys’ side, 12 junior varsity players, 12 varsity players and two coaches are quarantining through Dec. 29; on the girls’ side, 15 varsity players and two coaches are quarantining until Dec. 30.

At Battery Creek High School, one boys’ basketball player tested positive for COVID-19. Eleven varsity players and one coach are quarantining through Dec. 30 as a result.

At Beaufort High School, one boys’ basketball player tested positive for COVID-19. Thirteen varsity players and two coaches are quarantining through Dec. 30.

At Bluffton High School, one cheerleader tested positive for COVID-19. Ten cheerleaders and one coach are quarantining through Dec. 29. In addition, 13 varsity boys’ basketball players are quarantining through Dec. 29 because they played a game against Beaufort High on Tuesday.

At Lady’s Island Middle School, one boys’ basketball player tested positive for COVID-19. Twelve players and three coaches are quarantining until Dec. 31.

As of Dec. 22, the district has reported 241 COVID-19 cases among students and staff since Sept. 28.

The district will post the next update to its online COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday.

The district began winter break on Dec. 23. When students return to classes on Jan. 4, the district will begin offering five days a week of in-person classes for the first time since schools shut down in March. About 69% of the district’s 21,000-plus students will attend these classes, while the rest will remain online-only.