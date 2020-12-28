Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Coronavirus

Where to get a COVID test in or near Beaufort County before New Year’s Eve

Two free COVID-19 testing events have been scheduled in Yemassee this week.

Neither of the drive-thru clinics require registration. They will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yemassee Municipal Complex at 101 Town Circle.

Results will be available within 48 to 72 hours, according to the town.

Anyone younger than 18 needs to bring a parent or legal guardian to get tested.

Other free coronavirus testing options are being offered in Beaufort County this week at:

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has urged people who traveled for Christmas to get tested for COVID-19 after returning home.

Public health experts around the state and country fear a surge of infections next month, culminating in a deadly January even as coronavirus vaccines are administered to critical health care workers.

Cases are already rising in Beaufort County, DHEC data show. More than 160 new infections were recorded in the county on Thursday and Friday.

And the county’s seven-day average of new cases hit 74 on Sunday, which is a more than 350% increase from the seven-day average of roughly 16 on Oct. 1.

“We understand how long and hard this year has been, but we can expect staggering numbers over the holidays if we let down our guard now,” wrote Dr. Linda Bell, the state’s top epidemiologist, in a statement earlier this month.

