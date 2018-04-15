10 winning outfits on Hilton Head from the last day of RBC Heritage

This year, Hilton Head Island seemed to be blessed by the weather gods as the biggest event of the year, RBC Heritage presented by Boeing, brought tens of thousands of visitors to the Harbour Town Golf Links.
Until Sunday.
On the last day of RBC Heritage, nothing was certain when it came to weather: Cloudy skies threatened storms. The wind had everyone worried about having a bad hair day. And, to top it all off, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 7 p.m.
But that didn't stop spectators from heading into Sea Pines to enjoy the final day of Heritage, nor did it stop them from bringing their style to the golf course.
Luckily, as the morning turned to early afternoon, no rain or tornado was to be found. Here are 10 women who remained stylish despite the precarious skies.
Hilton Head local Morgan Catalano brought a maxi dress patterned with ferns.
"I was more worried about the wind than the rain," Catalano said, "so I thought a long dress made sense."
Plus, her dress had pockets where, naturally, she stored her extra cans of beer.
Allison Curry, on the other hand, was concerned about the rain. She brought a rain jacket and an umbrella just in case — but she made sure to wear a pretty tan dress too.
Lexi Hatcher's main concern? She didn't have any plaid.
Her solution was simple: Red. She wore red lipstick, red nail polish, a red-and-white striped shirt and red heeled booties.
Sherry Crawley Schnackenberg wasn't sure about what to expect, so she brought a floppy hat ("Thirty-five dollars from Etsy!" she said excitedly) to protect her from both intense sunshine and the rain.
"I've also got raincoats in my big ol' bag," she said.
A lifelong Hilton Head vacationer, Kristen Fazio and her family just happened to be visiting from New Jersey during RBC Heritage week.
"Today wasn't a beach day, so we thought it would be a good idea to come here instead," Fazio said.
Good thing she'd packed a Heritage-perfect outfit: white jeans and a gingham shirt from Club Monaco.
Kim Seaglund wore a blue-striped dress with ruffled sleeves.
"We weren't worried about the rain or wind at all," Seaglund laughed.
Ella Asko, a sophomore at Hilton Head Preparatory School, was worried, though. She wore a bright pink dress — a Heritage staple — but she also grabbed her green rain boots and a jacket, just in case.
Erica Parker, who lives on Hilton Head, headed to RBC Heritage with her boyfriend on her day off.
"We were contemplating not coming out because of the rain, but then we saw the radar and saw the rain was coming later," Parker said. "So we thought, why the hell not?"
Her outfit: A striped romper with a long skirt.
This week was Jennian Barbour's first Heritage, and she was determined to wear something bright.
"I love yellow. Yellow represents sunshine, springtime and happiness," Barbour said.
Alessandra Pizzorni knows a thing or two about Heritage fashion.
Although she's from Atlanta, her grandfather was Tom Daniels, the founding director and chairman of the Sea Pines company.
So, Pizzorni thought it best to dress in a Lilly Pulitzer coordinated two-piece — "I wanted to 'dress golf,' rain or shine," Pizzorni said.
For more Heritage fashion, check the Island Packet website.
