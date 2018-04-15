Here's the latest on tornadoes, flooding in forecast for final day of RBC Heritage

On the final day of Hilton Head's RBC Heritage presented by Boeing, the National Weather Service is calling for showers, thunderstorms and damaging winds in Beaufort County and coastal Jasper and Colleton counties, mainly starting after 3 p.m. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph and new rainfall could be between three quaters of an inch and one inch.
According to the NWS, there is also the risk of isolated tornadoes, heavy rainfall that could produce flooding and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
In and around the water today? A moderate risk for rip currents is in effect until 8 p.m.
Check back for updates to this story.
