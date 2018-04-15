Strong winds blow a palm tree at RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Sunday. April 15, 2018
Strong winds blow a palm tree at RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Sunday. April 15, 2018 Mandy Matney The Island Packet
Weather

Here's the latest on tornadoes, flooding in forecast for final day of RBC Heritage

By Graham Cawthon

April 15, 2018 11:36 AM

On the final day of Hilton Head's RBC Heritage presented by Boeing, the National Weather Service is calling for showers, thunderstorms and damaging winds in Beaufort County and coastal Jasper and Colleton counties, mainly starting after 3 p.m. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph and new rainfall could be between three quaters of an inch and one inch.

According to the NWS, there is also the risk of isolated tornadoes, heavy rainfall that could produce flooding and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

In and around the water today? A moderate risk for rip currents is in effect until 8 p.m.

