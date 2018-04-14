Who wore it best in Harbour Town? Saturday's 14 best outfits at RBC Heritage

Saturday brought crowds to the Harbour Town Golf Links as the RBC Heritage Golf Tournament continued on Hilton Head Island. Visitors came from all over the country — New York City, Chicago and Denver, to name a few places — and they brought their Heritage style with them.
Here are 14 of the best outfits on the golf course from Saturday's festivities.
Taylar Buck bought this long and flowy maxi dress from a boutique in St. Augustine, Fla. The dress is fashionable and light enough to wear on those long, hot summer days.
Olivia King, who drove down to RBC Heritage from Charleston, found her lavender mini dress at Free People. The embroidered feathers on the puff sleeves made the dress stand out, even in a sea of other pastel colors.
Alexis Grantham shows off her bright pink romper — and she's happy she can fit into it this year.
"Last year I had a baby, and I was three months postpartum," Grantham said. "I couldn't fit in to anything!"
Delaney Fitz makes the case for off-the-shoulder in this unique one-piece. It works both as a romper and a dress, as Fitz shorts are underneath the column skirt.
This deep teal color is perfect for island life, as Chelsea Freeburne knows. The deep v-neck also sets this maxi dress apart.
Many women wore all-white dresses to Heritage this year, but Mallory Sullivan decided to go with black and white stripes instead. Although she lives in New York City, she grew up on Hilton Head and returned for Heritage.
"This is not something I would wear in New York," she said. "This dress is especially for home."
High school senior Nicole Sister plans on studying fashion next year at Loyola University in Chicago. She already has a leg up with these funky Anthropolgie pants, a unique statement piece at Heritage.
Few trends can beat a little floral sundress, like this one worn by Laura Schrancz, who visited Hilton Head from New Jersey.
Hilton Head native Jennifer Green comes to Heritage every year, and she likes to mix up her outfits every year too.
This cream outfit may look like a romper, but it's not — it's a two piece, a coordinated top and bottom. That way, Audrey Bensch doesn't have to struggle to take off her entire outfit when it's time to head to the ladies room.
Elizabeth Sasser, who came to Heritage from Greenville, loved the bright orange color of this piece. Although it looks like a dress, it's really a romper.
Katie Uhran had some help picking out this dress for Saturday. Her friend, who owns Charleston boutique Mulberry & King, chose it for her.
Sylvia Weeks, a Hilton Head local, doesn't let the strong sun rays ruin her fun. She wears one of her church hats, decorated with turkey feathers.
Mary Bach wears heeled gladiator sandals — a daring move at an event that requires a considerable amount of walking. But Bach insists she feels just fine.
"I traveled all over Europe in these heels," she said. "They're comfortable!"
