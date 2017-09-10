Can I still get to Savannah from the Lowcountry?

No, as of noon Sunday.
Starting near S.C. 170, U.S. 17 south will close at noon Sunday, according to a Jasper County Emergency Services news release.
The intersection at South Okatie Highway, known as S.C. 315, and U.S. 17 also will close at noon Sunday, the release said.
So will the Talmadge Memorial Bridge, which links Savannah to South Carolina’s Lowcountry, Chatham Emergency Management Agency in Georgia announced Saturday.
Chelsea Sawyer, an emergency management specialist with CEMA, said she did not know how long the bridge would remain closed. She recommended that drivers follow CEMA on social media or local news sources for the latest news about the bridge.
