Hurricane

When will we know whether Beaufort County will be evacuated?

By Liz Farrell and Maggie Angst

lfarrell@islandpacket.com mangst@islandpacket.com

September 06, 2017 11:57 AM

No evacuation orders have been issued by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the agency is unable to say if or when there will be orders at this point, a spokesman said late Wednesday morning.

Both the SCEMD and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Irma. A determination for evacuation will be made as the storm’s path becomes more clear.

The sheriff’s office EMD has been in Opcon-4 since 8 a.m. Wednesday, which means the agency is in a state of readiness right now and preparing for a possible evacuation.

A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Beaufort County EMD headquarters. To watch the press conference live, click here.

