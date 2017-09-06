When will we know whether Beaufort County will be evacuated?

No evacuation orders have been issued by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the agency is unable to say if or when there will be orders at this point, a spokesman said late Wednesday morning.
Both the SCEMD and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Irma. A determination for evacuation will be made as the storm’s path becomes more clear.
The sheriff’s office EMD has been in Opcon-4 since 8 a.m. Wednesday, which means the agency is in a state of readiness right now and preparing for a possible evacuation.
A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Beaufort County EMD headquarters. To watch the press conference live, click here.
Comments