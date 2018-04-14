RBC Heritage Sunday: Tee times, weather, leaderboard, parking, TV schedule

The final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing includes a colorful leader and a planned rushed finish ahead of stormy weather forecast for Hilton Head Island on Sunday afternoon.
Tee times will be different than previous days as the PGA Tour works to finish the golf tournament on time, so get to the golf course early. Ian Poulter leads at 13 under par.
The winner will receive a tartan jacket and $1.2 million.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links, including tee times, TV and live stream info and — of course- weather.
Tee times
Tee times will begin at 7 a.m., with the goal of a finish at 2 p.m., the PGA Tour announced.
Players will tee off in threesomes off of holes No. 1 and No. 10 from approximately 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Here's a full list of tee times.
TV schedule, live stream
Sunday final round: Golf Channel, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. CBS 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
The final round broadcast times will remain the same despite the early start. Golf Channel will show the early part of the round on taped delay, and CBS will carry the conclusion of play. GolfChannel.com will carry a live stream from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Leaderboard
Ian Poulter leads the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at 13 under. A pack that includes Luke List, Si Woo Kim, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner and Matt Kuchar is chasing.
Follow this PGA Tour leaderboard for the third round of the RBC Heritage.
Weather
Weather is supposed get worse as thunderstorms and rain are forecast for Hilton Head on Sunday afternoon. The PGA Tour bumped up the final round to try and finish the golf tournament in the early afternoon ahead of the storms.
Here's what you need to know about weather and how it will affect the RBC Heritage on Sunday.
Parking
- Free parking is available at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn.
- Motor coaches are scheduled to take general attendees to and from Harbour Town Marina between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. each day of the tournament.
- Except for handicap parking with special hanging tags from Sea Pines Security, general spectators will not be allowed to park inside The Sea Pines Resort. For more information, call 843-671-1343.
- Sea Pines residents and vacation renters will be able to park inside Sea Pines. Tickets to the events are not required to ride shuttles, but you will need your tickets to get in to see the action after your ride into Sea Pines.
Players to watch
Ian Poulter
- Trying to win for the second time in three weeks after a victory at the Houston Open on April 1.
- Capping stretch of six consecutive golf tournaments
- Best finish at RBC Heritage is T11 in 2017
Kevin Kisner
- Aiken native is three shots back at 10 under
- Lost RBC Heritage playoff to Jim Furyk in 2015 despite four rounds in the 60s
Matt Kuchar
- Five shots back at 8 under
- Came back to win 2014 Heritage with a final round 64 to beat Luke Donald
