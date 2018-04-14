Severe weather expected Sunday on Hilton Head. Here's what will happen at RBC Heritage

Sunday's final round of the RBC Heritage by Boeing will be played early due to strong afternoon thunderstorms.
Tee times will begin at 7 a.m., with the goal of a finish at 2 p.m., the PGA Tour announced.
Players will tee off in threesomes off of holes No. 1 and No. 10 from approximately 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
A community ecumenical sunrise service scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at the 18th green at Harbour Town Golf Links will take place at the Liberty Oak in Harbour Town at the same time.
The same thing happened in 2015, when Sunday tee times were moved up to 7:30 a.m. It worked. Jim Furyk beat Kevin Kisner on the second playoff hole shortly before the storm arrived.
In 2007, strong winds suspended play during the final round and the tournament was finished on Monday morning.
According to the latest National Weather Service in Charleston briefing early Saturday:
"A strong cold front is expected to move through the area from the west late Sunday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will occur along and ahead of the front, some of which could become severe with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
"Damaging winds, small hail, heavy rainfall capable of producing minor flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning are the main hazards expected, although isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Even outside of any thunderstorms, winds will be strong Sunday afternoon, possibly exceeding 40 mph in gusts, especially on elevated roadways near and east of I-95. Such conditions could be hazardous, especially for outdoor events."
