Winter storm bears down on Beaufort County. When will it snow?

A winter storm bearing down on the Lowcountry is expected to drop several inches of snow and a leave slick coating of ice in its wake.
Drivers should plan for difficult travel conditions, especially during the afternoon commute, according to the National Weather Service, which upgraded the winter storm watch to a warning on Tuesday evening.
Carl Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said forecasters’ confidence that Beaufort County’s chances of seeing up to two inches of snow within 12 hours has increased to 80 percent.
The storm warning is in effect from 6 a.m. until midnight, but the worst conditions are expected in the late morning and afternoon.
Never miss a local story.
Bridges in Beaufort County were pretreated with a brine solution on Tuesday afternoon, said Kevin Turner, a district engineer with the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Trucks also are on standby with salt and sand as needed.
The temperature just before 6 a.m. Wednesday was 30 degrees, with a wind chill of 19.
The wind chill on Wednesday could be as low as 15 degrees and will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Low-lying areas of Beaufort County also are under a coastal flood advisory on Wednesday morning. High tide is expected to peak at 8:42 a.m., and flooding will be possible for 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide, the weather service said. Some roads may become impassable during this time.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG
Comments