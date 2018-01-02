Winter storm warning: Schools, day cares, agencies closing in, around Beaufort County

As state and local agencies prepare for snow and ice to hit the South Carolina coast on Wednesday, some Beaufort County area schools, daycares and offices are already assuming the worst.
Beaufort County is expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snow by the end of day on Wednesday, which could cause bridges to close and roads to get dicey.
As of Tuesday afternoon, more than a dozen schools had announced closures in response to the winter storm warning that will be in effect from Wednesday morning through the evening.
The following schools and day cares in and around Beaufort County have announced Wednesday closures:
▪ Hilton Head Christian Academy
▪ Hilton Head Preparatory School
▪ Holy Trinity Classical Christian School
▪ The Little Island Preschool
▪ Riverside Children’s Academy
▪ Sea Pines Montessori Academy
▪ John Paul II Catholic School
▪ Cross Schools—preschool, lower school and middle school
▪ The Children's Center on Hilton Head
▪ Lowcountry Day
▪ The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System
▪ Colleton County School District
▪ Savannah College of Art and Design
The following local agencies are also closing:
▪ The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center outpatient clinics in Beaufort and Savannah
▪ Town of Ridgeland Govenment Offices will close at noon on Wednesday
If you know of any closures that are not listed above, please email mangst@islandpacket.com
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
