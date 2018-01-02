Winter storm warning: Schools, day cares, agencies closing in, around Beaufort County

More Videos

Snow in the Lowcountry? Here are the National Weather Service's Wednesday predictions 0:54

Snow in the Lowcountry? Here are the National Weather Service's Wednesday predictions

Pause
2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer 0:26

2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow 1:07

Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow

How to make it snow in South Carolina 0:58

How to make it snow in South Carolina

Amtrak ride captures 'winter wonderland' in High Sierras 1:02

Amtrak ride captures 'winter wonderland' in High Sierras

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:41

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated)

  • Snow in the Lowcountry? Here are the National Weather Service's Wednesday predictions

    Beaufort County could see up to 2 inches of snow by Thursday morning. Here's when weather models show the snow moving into the Lowcountry — and what areas are expected to see the most.

Beaufort County could see up to 2 inches of snow by Thursday morning. Here's when weather models show the snow moving into the Lowcountry — and what areas are expected to see the most. Ashley Jean Reese/areese@islandpacket.com The National Weather Service
Beaufort County could see up to 2 inches of snow by Thursday morning. Here's when weather models show the snow moving into the Lowcountry — and what areas are expected to see the most. Ashley Jean Reese/areese@islandpacket.com The National Weather Service

Education

Winter storm warning: Schools, day cares, agencies closing in, around Beaufort County

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

January 02, 2018 03:26 PM

UPDATED 31 MINUTES AGO

As state and local agencies prepare for snow and ice to hit the South Carolina coast on Wednesday, some Beaufort County area schools, daycares and offices are already assuming the worst.

Beaufort County is expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snow by the end of day on Wednesday, which could cause bridges to close and roads to get dicey.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than a dozen schools had announced closures in response to the winter storm warning that will be in effect from Wednesday morning through the evening.

The following schools and day cares in and around Beaufort County have announced Wednesday closures:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Hilton Head Christian Academy

▪ Hilton Head Preparatory School

▪ Holy Trinity Classical Christian School

▪ The Little Island Preschool

▪ Riverside Children’s Academy

▪ Sea Pines Montessori Academy

▪ John Paul II Catholic School

▪ Cross Schools—preschool, lower school and middle school

▪ The Children's Center on Hilton Head

▪ Lowcountry Day

▪ The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System

▪ Colleton County School District

▪ Savannah College of Art and Design

The following local agencies are also closing:

▪ The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center outpatient clinics in Beaufort and Savannah

▪ Town of Ridgeland Govenment Offices will close at noon on Wednesday

If you know of any closures that are not listed above, please email mangst@islandpacket.com

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Snow in the Lowcountry? Here are the National Weather Service's Wednesday predictions 0:54

Snow in the Lowcountry? Here are the National Weather Service's Wednesday predictions

Pause
2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer 0:26

2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow 1:07

Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow

How to make it snow in South Carolina 0:58

How to make it snow in South Carolina

Amtrak ride captures 'winter wonderland' in High Sierras 1:02

Amtrak ride captures 'winter wonderland' in High Sierras

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:41

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated)

  • 2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer

    Watch as five people from May River High School shave their heads as part of a fundraiser and in solidarity with Michael Mugrage, a 15-year-old Bluffton teen who is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer during an assembly on Wednesday at the school.

2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer

View More Video