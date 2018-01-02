Snow in Beaufort County? Yep, you read that right. But how much and when?

Tuesday morning’s commute is shaping up to be a cold one, but there’s colder weather coming — and the possibility of snow, forecasters say — on Wednesday.
A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through the evening, and James Carpenter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said Beaufort County should expect 1 to 2 inches of snow by the end of the day.
“Based on our current forecast, the highest accumulations of snow are going to be near the coast,” he said.
The chance of snow is greatest in the afternoon, but there’s a chance of a wintery mix — ice and sleet — anywhere in Beaufort County through the evening, Carpenter said.
The weather service says the snow, sleet or ice accumulations may impact travel.
SCE&G is asking its customers to reduce their energy usage during the extreme cold weather.
“We expect the demand for power to be extremely high over the next several days,” Keller Kissam, SCE&G president, said in a news release. “As a precautionary measure, we are asking customers to voluntarily reduce energy consumption, especially in the early morning hours ... to help ensure the continued reliable supply of electricity.”
Customers are asked to turn off nonessential lights, set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower and limit the use of major power-consuming equipment such as dishwashers, washers and dryers, the news release said.
Beaufort County and coastal Jasper and Colleton counties are under a wind chill advisory through 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.
That means wind chills are expected to range from 5 to 15 degrees. The cold wind chills on exposed skin can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.
About 7 a.m. Tuesday, the temperature at the Beaufort County Airport on Hilton Head Island was 23 degrees with a wind chill of 10 degrees.
While the potential for snow is in the forecast only on Wednesday, it will be bitterly cold the rest of the week, Carpenter said.
“We’ll see lows in the 20s most days this week,” he said.
But it won’t last long, he added.
Next Monday’s forecast includes a high in the 60s, he said, and that’s warmer than normal for this time of year.
Beaufort County forecast
Today
Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 9 above this morning. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. Ice accumulation around a trace. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Wednesday
Sleet. Snow likely with a chance of freezing rain in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 14 in the morning. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy with snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Thursday
Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.
Friday
Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.
Friday Night
Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Saturday
Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Sunday
Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Monday
Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Source: National Weather Service
