Hilton Head man dies 10 days after car crashed into island Walmart

The 78-year-old Hilton Head Island man whose car crashed into the island Walmart on March 13 has died in a Savannah hospital, the Beaufort County Coroner's Office said Monday.

Gerald Killeen died at 5:42 p.m. on Friday at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah as a result of injuries, Deputy Coroner David Ott said.

Killeen worked in education before he and his wife retired to Hilton Head Island, according to his obituary.

His 2015 Honda four-door car struck the Walmart store at a "significant speed" after hitting a parked car in the store parking lot, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No further information was available about the crash happened on Monday, Highway Patrol spokesman Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.