Hilton Head man who crashed into Walmart hit at a 'significant' speed, cops say

A 78-year-old Hilton Head Island man who drove into a parked vehicle and then into the Hilton Head Walmart on Tuesday hit them both at a "significant" speed according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver suffered "incapacitating" injuries and was airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment, Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said on Thursday.

Driving in reverse, the man first hit a parked SUV, which then hit a second parked SUV. Then he switched gears and drove forward down a lane of the parking lot until he hit the building

.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The driver was backing up when he hit a parked vehicle in the parking lot which then hit a second parked vehicle, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Lt. Col. Bill Neill said. The driver then put the car in drive and went forward until he hit the building. Submitted

He hit the parked vehicle at approximately 20 mph, Southern said. An approximate speed was not available for the second crash, but Southern said the driver "impacted the building at a pretty significant rate of speed."

There is a possibility that the driver experienced some kind of medical episode that contributed to the crashes, but that has not yet been determined, Southern said. The driver did not face any charges or citations as of Thursday afternoon. The report did not indicate the driver was intoxicated in any way.

Two separate Highway Patrol reports were written for the crashes; one for the man's collision with the SUV and a second one for his collision with the building. The second report had not yet been completed by Thursday afternoon.