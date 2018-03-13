One person airlifted after car crashes into Hilton Head Walmart, report says

A car crashed into the Hilton Head Island Walmart on Pembroke Drive Tuesday afternoon, sending one man to the hospital, according to a Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue news release.
The driver was taken to the Hilton Head Airport shortly before 4 p.m. and taken for medical care by way of an air ambulance, according to the release. Only the driver was injured in the crash.
The driver was backing up when he hit a parked vehicle in the parking lot which then hit a second parked vehicle, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Col. Bill Neill said. The driver then put the car in drive and went forward until he hit the building.
The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m., according to the release. There were some damages to the side of the store building.
Specific details of the driver’s injuries were not available, but Neill said they were “serious enough that we were concerned about what the outcome could be.”
The Sheriff’s Office handed over the investigation to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon due to the number of vehicles involved in the crash and the level of the driver’s injuries, Neill said
