Bluffton narrows search for police chief to 'five or six', expects decision by July 23

As Bluffton continues its search for a new police chief, it has expanded the process beyond efforts it made in the past, Bluffton Town Manager Marc Orlando said Monday.
The search, the second for the town's top cop in two years, has been narrowed to five or six candidates, Orlando said, winnowed down from from 63 applications from more than 20 states, including South Carolina. He declined Monday to name them or say if there were local applicants among the group.
Orlando, who has led the charge in finding a new chief, initially narrowed the applications to the top 30 percent and conducted interviews.
Town leaders, including deputy town manager Scott Marshall and Bluffton's Human Resources director Katherine Robinson, were also involved with the interviews, Orlando said.
"I am confident that I have identified a very qualified pool of candidates," Orlando said.
The job opening was advertised locally and nationally with the International Association of Chiefs of Police and International City/County Management Association from mid-April to mid-May.
The second round of interviews will be in-person beginning by June 20, according to a timeline sent to The Island Packet by Orlando.
In addition to Orlando, Marshall, and Robinson, candidates will interview and meet with the mayor, city council members, the town attorney, police department chaplains, and a five-citizen committee panel created by Orlando. The citizens panel is still being finalized, but the names will be available before the second round of interviews begin, Bluffton deputy town manager Scott Marshall said Tuesday.
The final three candidates will be decided by June 29, and announced by July 6.
Once the top three candidates are selected, Orlando will conduct in-person interviews by July 20. The finalists will also tour the town and participate in a public forum with the community, he said.
Orlando said he believes having officials such as the mayor involved while also gathering public comment will help him select the best possible candidate.
"This is the process I made, it's mine to follow, and I believe in this process," Orlando said.
A decision should come no later July 23. Orlando expects an offer to be made to the top candidate. An official announcement depends on when the offer is accepted.
The position is appointed by Orlando with the approval of the mayor and council.
Bluffton has had two chiefs in as many years and their tenure hasn't always been without problems
Joseph Manning left the position in May after a controversial nine months as chief. He accepted another job as police chief in Tennessee.
Manning replaced Joey Reynolds in July 2017 after the chief retired. Reynolds also announced his retirement amidst controversy.
The town did not post the chief position publicly following Reynolds retirement, Orlando previously said. He said no other candidates were considered for the position.
The department was criticized overseveral issues while Manning served as chief, including overtime bills, officers accused of drinking on duty and an officer making an improper arrest outside Bluffton's jurisdiction.
Reynolds retirement came as The Island Packet was questioning the department about extensive paid absences.
Lt. Donald "Scott" Chandler is currently acting as interim police chief for the department.
Comments