Bluffton Police Chief accepts new job in TN after controversial short term

Bluffton Police Chief Joseph Manning has accepted another job as police chief in a Tennessee town, according to WBIR, a Knoxville news station.
Sevierville Police announced Friday that Manning has accepted the position as police chief, the news station reported.
Manning was sworn in as Bluffton’s Police Chief in July, 2017, after Joey Reynolds retired. He has worked as the deputy police chief since September 2013.
Manning declined to comment on his change of position Saturday. He told the Island Packet he wants to wait until the Town can "put a coordinated release out."
Last week, town manager Marc Orlando said he had no knowledge of Manning looking for another job when the Island Packet questioned him about rumors of Manning searching for a new position. Several calls to Mayor Lisa Sulka inquiring about Manning's position were not returned last week.
Manning's leadership has been questioned in his time as chief for the department.
After The Island Packet wrote articles highlighting the department's overtime spending during Hurricane Matthew, a reporter was told by the department to file a Freedom of Information Act request for routine incident reports — which are public record.
When the paper wrote an article about the change, Town Manager Marc Orlando and Manning met with newspaper staff and recanted the decision.
Manning was questioned again in the following months over his hiring policies. He hired Officer Selena Nelson, a former Beaufort County Sheriff's Office sergeant, less than a month after she was placed on administrative suspension Aug. 9 for dishonesty with the Sheriff's Office. Manning said he knew she had been fired for misconduct and dishonesty prior to hiring her.
Before accepting the job as Bluffton police chief, he worked as the deputy police chief since September 2013. He began his law enforcement career in 1984 in Florida, where he supervised deputies in patrol, narcotics, internal investigations and counter-terrorism intelligence over a 27-year span, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release.
The Sevierville Police Department has 59 sworn officers and covers about 24-square miles. In comparison, the Bluffton department has 49 sworn officers and covers 54-square miles. Sevierville is located in The Great Smoky Mountains and attracts millions of tourists. The police department's website states the city has 15,000 permanent residents and 11 million visitors annually.
This story will be updated.
