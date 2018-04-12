Bluffton just announced who will take over as interim police chief

Bluffton officials announced the appointment of an interim police chief on Thursday who would step into his new position Friday, according to a town news release.

Lt. Donald “Scott” Chandler will temporarily take over for Chief Joseph Manning, who is leaving his position in Bluffton for a position as police chief for a Tennessee town. The permanent chief position will be open to internal and external applicants.





Bluffton Town Manager Marc Orlando said Monday he would have an interim chief appointed within two weeks.

“Throughout Lt. Chandler’s nearly 20 years of his experience in law enforcement, he has demonstrated his ability to lead,” Orlando said in Thursday's news release. “Beyond his duties of a supervisor of two patrol shifts, he is also the commander of the department’s Strategic Response Team and has proven leadership in his managing the operations and response of this team’s high-risk calls.”





Chandler joined the Bluffton Police Department in 2006 and has served as a patrol sergeant, traffic unit sergeant, neighborhood services unit sergeant, investigations lieutenant and currently serves as patrol lieutenant, according to the release. He is also a firearms instructor for the department and is commander of the Strategic Response Team.

“Given Scott’s background and his performance as a leader in our police department, I feel the department, and more importantly, the community, is in great hands with him as our interim police chief,” Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka said in the news release.

Before joining Bluffton, Chandler worked for the City of Akron, Ohio Police Department as a patrol officer, field training officer and a member of its SWAT team, according to the release. He was the team’s sniper and was also on the department's bike unit, crisis intervention team and Honor Guard.

He graduated from Liberty University with a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice and Public Administration and is also a recent graduate from Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command, according to the release.

“I am honored to be appointed interim police chief,” Chandler said. “For the past 12 years, Bluffton has been my home, where I raise my family and where I have developed and grown my career. I deeply care about this community and am professionally invested in providing public safety to all who live and visit here as I, too, want the best for my neighbors, friends and family. Bluffton is a special place and I am grateful to have the support of Bluffton’s Town Manager, Mayor and Council. As we all know, public safety is a partnership and, on behalf of the department, I appreciate the assistance, feedback and relationships our department has with Bluffton residents and business owners.”