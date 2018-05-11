Driver in fatal 2017 Hilton Head accident given 10-year suspended sentence

A Hilton Head Island man was given a 10-year suspended sentence Friday morning in Hampton County Court after a vehicle he drove reached 130 mph a year ago and killed his best friend.
Jack Manesiotis, 23, was handed the sentence by Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen with the condition that he complete "intensive in-patient treatment" and finish his college degree.
Manesiotis was driving on west William Hilton Parkway on May 7, 2017 around 1:40 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle. It veered to the left near Mathews Drive, hit a curb and overturned.
His passenger, Austin McLoud, 21, also of Hilton Head, was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead after he was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Leigh Staggs, of the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, said in court that law enforcement found several cans of beer in and around the vehicle after the crash.
Manesiotis, she said, had a blood alcohol content of .08 and told law enforcement his speedometer maxed out at 130 mph before the crash. He was charged with having an open container and reckless homicide.
Manesiotis, a once-prominent cross country runner at Hilton Head High School, waived his bond hearing and remained in custody for a year until his Friday sentence.
In a statement before the court on Friday, Manesiotis said he hoped what happened to him and McLoud will serve as a lesson for young people.
"I think about how many choices could have altered what happened," he said. "... I thought I would plead for mercy, but I am not deserving. ... I hope I will be able to share a place in heaven with Austin. ... I believe I have to become a living legacy to Austin McLoud."
Mullen gave him credit for the year served and also assigned probation for three years.
It was not immediately clear why the plea was heard in Hampton County instead of Beaufort County.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
